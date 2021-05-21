IDF: 100 km of Gaza tunnels bombed, 225 terrorists killed throughout campaign

The IDF said Friday it destroyed more than 100 kilometers of tunnels in the Gaza Strip during the past 11 days of fighting and killed some 225 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, including 25 senior commanders.
The military said it also destroyed some 70 rocket launchers and related infrastructure, including dozens of facilities used by Hamas’s military wing, nine of them high-rise towers, as well as a number of buildings used by the terror group in its day-to-day governing of the Gaza Strip.
It also said that the Iron Dome defense system intercepted some 90% of the incoming rockets.