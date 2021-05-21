IDF: 100 km of Gaza tunnels bombed, 225 terrorists killed throughout campaign

The IDF said Friday it destroyed more than 100 kilometers of tunnels in the Gaza Strip during the past 11 days of fighting and killed some 225 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, including 25 senior commanders.

