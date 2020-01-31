Pompeo pledges ongoing support for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Friday that the Trump administration would not waiver in its support for Ukraine and denied charges at the heart of the President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, contradicting the testimony of witnesses.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Friday that the Trump administration would not waiver in its support for Ukraine and denied charges at the heart of the President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, contradicting the testimony of witnesses.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Friday that the Trump administration would not waiver in its support for Ukraine and denied charges at the heart of the President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, contradicting the testimony of witnesses.

Pompeo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and rejected allegations that vital military aid and a White House visit were or continue to be conditioned on a probe into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival to Trump.

Pompeo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and rejected allegations that vital military aid and a White House visit were or continue to be conditioned on a probe into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival to Trump.

Pompeo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and rejected allegations that vital military aid and a White House visit were or continue to be conditioned on a probe into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival to Trump.