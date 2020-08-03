IDF attacks targets in Syria in response to foiled border attack

Israeli aircraft attacked targets in southern Syria in response to an attempt by militants to set explosives on the border fence thwarted by IDF forces, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Monday night.
"The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken in its territory and will continue to act resolutely against any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel," a statement read.
The targets attacked included observation posts, anti-aircraft missile batteries, and intelligence infrastructure at Syrian army bases.