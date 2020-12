Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein and Rabbi Shalom HaCohen are expected to instruct the religious public to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus if they can do so.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein and Rabbi Shalom HaCohen are expected to instruct the religious public to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus if they can do so.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein and Rabbi Shalom HaCohen are expected to instruct the religious public to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus if they can do so.