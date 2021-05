Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that "the struggle against the despicable regime [Israel] is a struggle against oppression and terrorism" and added that it is "a public duty to fight this regime".

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that "the struggle against the despicable regime [Israel] is a struggle against oppression and terrorism" and added that it is "a public duty to fight this regime".

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that "the struggle against the despicable regime [Israel] is a struggle against oppression and terrorism" and added that it is "a public duty to fight this regime".