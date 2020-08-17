Egyptian envoys in Gaza in bid to ease tensions with Israel

Egyptian mediators were in the Gaza Strip on Monday in an effort to reduce tensions and prevent a new cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The militant group, which seized control of Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, said the three Egyptian general intelligence envoys headed straight for meetings with Hamas officials after entering the territory.

