PA imposes night curfew and entry ban from Israel

Following the rise of coronavirus cases among Palestinians, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that a new set of restrictions will be imposed, including a general curfew on weekends and a night curfew every evening from 7 pm to 6 am the next day.

Following the rise of coronavirus cases among Palestinians, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that a new set of restrictions will be imposed, including a general curfew on weekends and a night curfew every evening from 7 pm to 6 am the next day.

Following the rise of coronavirus cases among Palestinians, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that a new set of restrictions will be imposed, including a general curfew on weekends and a night curfew every evening from 7 pm to 6 am the next day.