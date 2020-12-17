PA imposes night curfew and entry ban from Israel

Following the rise of coronavirus cases among Palestinians, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that a new set of restrictions will be imposed, including a general curfew on weekends and a night curfew every evening from 7 pm to 6 am the next day.
Furthermore, Israeli Arabs will be barred from entering PA territory, while Palestinian workers will be unable to enter Israel. Those who are already in Israeli territory will have to stay in Israel until the restrictions are lifted.