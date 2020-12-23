Israel hopes for rapprochement with fifth Muslim country before Trump exit

Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during U.S. President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month, an Israeli government minister told Ynet on Wednesday.
The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year, with Morocco hosting an Israeli-U.S. delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.
Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis said: "We are working in that direction."