Wall St soars on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths

U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying at least 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.
On Sunday, New York reported virus-related deaths had fallen slightly from the previous day, the first instance in a week.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that hospitalizations of coronavirus patients are down and the rate of the rise in deaths has leveled off in the hardest-hit state. But he cautioned against complacency.