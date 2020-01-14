Islamic State claims responsibility for Niger army base attack

Islamic State's West Africa affiliate on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on an army base in Niger last week that killed at least 89 Nigerien soldiers, according to a statement translated by the SITE Intelligence Group.

