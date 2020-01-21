Iraq officials: 1 dead as protesters take a Baghdad highway

Iraqi riot police opened fire Tuesday amid clashes with anti-government protesters on a central Baghdad highway, killing one person and wounding over a dozen others, officials said. They were the latest casualties since violence erupted again last week between demonstrators and security forces.

Clashes on the key Mohammed al-Qassim highway broke out when riot police moved in to disperse a crowd of mostly young men who had gathered there. The protesters burned tires, halting traffic along the key artery and some protesters hurled Molotov cocktails, or firebombs, at the riot police.

Police fired live rounds and tear gas canisters at the crowd. At least 14 protesters were wounded, their injuries ranging from severe to moderate. One protester died after being struck by a tear gas canister to the head, according to police and medical officials and activists.

As the violence escalated, police pulled back, allowing demonstrators to take over the thoroughfare, witnesses said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.