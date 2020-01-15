Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster

Iranian social media posts urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday after public anger erupted following the belated admission by the authorities that they had shot down a passenger plane in error last week.
Protesters, with students at the forefront, have staged daily rallies in Tehran and other cities since Saturday, when the authorities admitted their role in bringing down a Ukrainian plane last week, killing all 176 aboard, after days of denials.
First published: 08:54 , 01.15.20