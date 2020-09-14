Gantz meets with Ohana to discuss IDF and the police's preparations for the closure

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana met in Tel Aviv on Monday, in order to discuses security preparations ahead of the general closure set to begin on Friday.
According to a statement issued after the meeting: "The two agreed to tighten cooperation during the closure, between the police and the IDF soldiers who are reinforcing them. In this context, it was agreed that the IDF will continue to strengthen the police according to its needs, and if necessary, more soldiers will be recruited for this task."