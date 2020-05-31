Police reportedly probing allegations of false testimony submitted on Sara Netanyahu’s behalf

Police have reportedly opened an investigation into alleged false testimony that was submitted on Sara Netanyahu’s behalf in the probe involving allegations of mistreatment of workers by the prime minister’s wife at the official residence.

According to reports, police are probing whether Netanyahu associates pressured a pair of employees to provide false testimony to counter the allegations made by former employee Shira Raban against the prime minister’s wife.

The state notified Raban’s attorney that it wants to look into the new allegations before proceeding in her case.