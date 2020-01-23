U.S. Vice President Pence visits Western Wall

He was accompanied Thursday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.

He was accompanied Thursday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.

He was accompanied Thursday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.