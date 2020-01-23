U.S. Vice President Pence visits Western Wall

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has visited on Thursday Jerusalem's Western Wall.
He was accompanied Thursday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.
After a prayer by the Western Wall's chief rabbi, Pence, wearing a black skullcap, took a moment of silent reflection and then placed a note inside the crevices of the wall, as is customary. Netanyahu did the same after.
Pence arrived after delivering comments at the World Holocaust Forum, where dozens of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, convened to remember the Nazi genocide and denounce anti-Semitism.
The gathering coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
