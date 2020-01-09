Iranian official: 'Injured at attacked Iraqi bases were evacuated to Israel'

The head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh, commented on the Iranian missile attack on American bases in Iraq on Wednesday, saying that "our target was to destroy the central command room in Ayn Al Asad Airbase – and that's what we did."
"Nine American planes evacuated the injured to bases in Israel, Jordan and one hospital in Baghdad," he claimed. "If Trump says there are no American casualties – then open the base gates and show us."
First published: 15:57 , 01.09.20