An Italian politician from the far-right Northern League party has submitted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after Israel signed a landmark agreement with Gulf neighbors Bahrain and the UAE.

An Italian politician from the far-right Northern League party has submitted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after Israel signed a landmark agreement with Gulf neighbors Bahrain and the UAE.

An Italian politician from the far-right Northern League party has submitted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after Israel signed a landmark agreement with Gulf neighbors Bahrain and the UAE.