Netanyahu says will table cabinet session to fill rest of ministerial vacancies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the High Court of Justice he will schedule a cabinet session on Sunday to fill the rest of ministerial vacancies, having agreed to appointing Blue & White leader Benny Gantz as justice minister.

Other ministries that still remain vacant after the terms of interim ministers who headed them expired, are: science, social equality, communications, water and higher education.

