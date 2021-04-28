Netanyahu says will table cabinet session to fill rest of ministerial vacancies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the High Court of Justice he will schedule a cabinet session on Sunday to fill the rest of ministerial vacancies, having agreed to appointing Blue & White leader Benny Gantz as justice minister.
Other ministries that still remain vacant after the terms of interim ministers who headed them expired, are: science, social equality, communications, water and higher education.
Netanyahu asked the High Court to cancel the hearing scheduled for 3:30pm on Wednesday, which is supposed to rule on government offices that don't have ministers heading them.