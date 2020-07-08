Hong Kong inaugurates Beijing's national security office

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city that critics view as a further deterioration of freedoms promised to the former British colony.

The inauguration came as Hong Kong's education bureau announced Wednesday that schools must not allow students to play, sing or broadcast the protest anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" because it contains political messages.

Last week, the city criminalized the pro-democracy slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" under the new national security law, which took effect on June 30.