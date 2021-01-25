Israel extradites Malka Leifer, wanted for sex crimes, to Australia

Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia following a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two governments, her attorney confirmed.
Malka Leifer, a former teacher accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, had been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. In December, the Supreme Court rejected a final appeal against her extradition, and Israel's justice minister signed the order to send her to Australia.
Israeli media photographed Leifer boarding a plane at Ben Gurion Airport early Monday.