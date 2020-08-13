Pompeo says Israel-UAE agreement is enormous step forward

An agreement on normalizing relations reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday is an "enormous" step forward on the "right path", U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters with him on a trip to central European countries.
Pompeo made his remarks shortly before taking off from Slovenia for Austria's capital Vienna.
The agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker, will lead to the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.