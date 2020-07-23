Number of serious coronavirus cases exceeds 300, 7 dead

Israel has recorded 1,022 new coronavirus cases since midnight, the Health Ministry said Thursday evening, as the number of seriously ill patients rose to a record-high 302.

Israel has recorded 1,022 new coronavirus cases since midnight, the Health Ministry said Thursday evening, as the number of seriously ill patients rose to a record-high 302.

Israel has recorded 1,022 new coronavirus cases since midnight, the Health Ministry said Thursday evening, as the number of seriously ill patients rose to a record-high 302.