Number of serious coronavirus cases exceeds 300, 7 dead

Israel has recorded 1,022 new coronavirus cases since midnight, the Health Ministry said Thursday evening, as the number of seriously ill patients rose to a record-high 302.
This is the first time since the onset of the pandemic in Israel that over 300 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in serious condition at the same time. This marks a 29-patient increase from Wednesday. Among the seriously ill are also 83 patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators.
Seven Israelis have succumbed to complications of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's virus-related fatalities to 440.
Health authorities have conducted 18,077 tests for the virus since midnight, 6.4% of which returned positive.