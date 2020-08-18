Sudan in the midst of peace talks with Israel

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hyder Bedouin Sadek revealed on Tuesday that the North African country of Sudan is in the midst of peace talks with Israel, as Khartoum does not believe there is reason to the continued hostilities between the two countries.

