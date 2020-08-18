Sudan in the midst of peace talks with Israel

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hyder Bedouin Sadek revealed on Tuesday that the North African country of Sudan is in the midst of peace talks with Israel, as Khartoum does not believe there is reason to the continued hostilities between the two countries.
"Israel and Sudan will both benefit from a peace agreement," said the spokesman in an interview to Sky news. "We will make one without sacrificing values and principles." He also referred to the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and called the move a "brave step" which, he said, "chart the right path for the rest of the Arab world."
First published: 18:02 , 08.18.20