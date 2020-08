Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal will nominate Mustapha Adib to be Lebanon's next prime minister, the candidate put forward by the Future Movement led by main Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, a senior Shi'ite source said on Sunday.

