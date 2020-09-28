Armenia, Azerbaijan clash in separatist region for a 2nd day

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces fought over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh for a second day Monday, with both sides blaming each other for resuming the attacks that reportedly killed and wounded dozens as the decades-old conflict has reignited.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed Armenian forces shelled the town of Tartar, while Armenian officials said the fighting continued overnight and Baku resumed "offensive actions" in the morning.
Azerbaijani military officials told the Interfax news agency that over 550 Armenian troops have been "destroyed (including those wounded)" in a claim that Armenia denied.