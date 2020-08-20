Trump: U.S. demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

The United States will demand Thursday that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, a move that follows America's embarrassing failure to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.
The administration's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. It's possible that the U.S. call will be ignored by other UN members - an outcome that could call into question the UN Security Council's ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.
"Two years ago I withdrew the United States from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, which was a product of the Obama-Biden foreign policy failure - a failure like few people have seen in terms of the amount of money we paid for absolutely nothing and a short-term deal," Trump said.