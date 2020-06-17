Syria devalues currency amid chaos ahead of new U.S. sanctions

Syria devalued its currency by 44% on Wednesday, announcing a new official exchange rate for the pound amid chaos in the market, hours before new U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar Assad's government were expected to take effect.

