Police arrest 3 suspected of stealing monkey from zoo

Police on Tuesday arrested three men suspected of stealing a monkey from a zoo in the northern city of Kiryat Motzkin.
Police received a complaint several days ago that a monkey worth thousands of shekels disappeared and after a swift investigation that included various actions, including using various technological means, the suspects, all residents of Kiryat Ata in their 20s, were apprehended.
Police returned the primate safely to the zoo, and said the suspects likely intended to sell it. They will be brought Wednesday morning before a judge for a remand hearing.