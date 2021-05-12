IDF, Shin Bet kill senior officials in Hamas General Staff Forum

The IDF said Wednesday it had killed several members of Hamas’s military leadership, its General Staff Forum, in a series of strikes in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
The military said this was carried out in a joint operation with the Shin Bet security service.
The IDF said the number of top commanders killed and their names will be released shortly, but that they represent "a central part of the ‘General Staff Forum’ and are considered close to the head of the Hamas terror group’s military wing, Muhammad Deif."