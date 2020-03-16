Dozens of cars vandalized in suspected hate crime in West Bank

A group of unknown perpetrators vandalized at least 15 vehicles on Sunday in the West Bank village of Huwara in what appears to be a 'price tag' hate crime.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Footage from a security camera at the scene showed the incident took place at around 12:30 am on Sunday.

Security footage shows alleged perpetrators smashing the cars ( Photo: Huwara )

The footage shows 10 masked perpetrators walking towards a parking lot in the village where the locals park their tractors and trucks. Once in the parking lot, the culprits proceed to start smashing windshields and windows of the cars using both stones, and golf clubs.

The act lasted for several minutes and the villagers appear to not have heard the attack as none are seen approaching the perpetrators. The camera documented the perpetrators fleeing the scene on foot shortly after vandalizing the vehicles.

Windshield smashed on a tractor

The investigators believe the incident is a "price tag" attack, an act of vandalism committed by Jewish fundamentalist settler youths against the Palestinian population.

The attack may have been conducted as an act of vengeance over one disturbing incident that occurred in the West Bank over the holiday of Purim, which took place last week.

Windows smashed on a truck ( Photo: Huwara )

A group of residents from the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar stopped their car on the side of the road near Nablus in order to apparently engage in a celebratory dance in honor of Purim. As the celebrations erupted, a group of Palestinians approached them and in a heated exchange somebody threw a stone that hit a 14-year-old Jewish teen.

The teen had been seriously wounded and was taken the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva where he underwent an operation. His condition has since improved.

A few hours later, a riot broke out in the Palestinian village of Beita in Nablus, located near the scene of the altercation. Israeli military was sent to the scene in order to disperse the crowd, resulting in clashes erupting between the two sides.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later reported that a 15-year-old boy was killed by the IDF forces. The army said the incident is being investigated.