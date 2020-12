Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai will unveil his new dovish political party on Tuesday evening.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai will unveil his new dovish political party on Tuesday evening.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai will unveil his new dovish political party on Tuesday evening.

"Hundreds of thousands of Israelis feel they don’t have a political home in this election," Huldai said.

"Hundreds of thousands of Israelis feel they don’t have a political home in this election," Huldai said.

"Hundreds of thousands of Israelis feel they don’t have a political home in this election," Huldai said.