Privacy Protection Authority slams Shin Bet tracking of virus carriers

The Israeli Privacy Protection Authority on Sunday submitted its opinion regarding the government's use of Shin Bet phone tracking of coronavirus carriers to the ministers debating its use in the fight against the pandemic.
According to the authority, the use of Shin Bet capabilities against citizens of Israel infringes on their privacy in a disproportionate manner.
The opinion further stated that although none of the alternatives are perfect, it is better to use a less invasive method, alongside additional measures, including epidemiological investigations.