U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela.