Police: Contentious Jerusalem Day flag parade to go ahead

The Israel Police said Monday that the annual flag parade for Jerusalem Day would go ahead as planned later in the day, despite prolonged violence in the capital between Palestinian protesters and security forces.
In light of the tensions in the city some security experts had called for a suspension of the parade, which is held every year by Israeli nationalists to mark the reunification of Jerusalem after the 1967 Six-Day War.
The parade will also depart from the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City as planned and make its way through the Muslim Quarter to the Western Wall.