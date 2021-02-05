Government votes unanimously to extend lockdown until 7am Sunday

The government overnight Friday unanimously voted to extend lockdown restrictions, which were supposed to expire at 7am, by an extra 48 hours — until Sunday at 7am.
According to the approved outline, on Sunday, workplaces that do not receive the public will be opened, restaurants and shops will be able to offer takeout services, "one-on-one" services such as hairdressers and beauty parlors will be allowed to receive customers, open-air nature reserves will open, and guest houses will be allowed to host members of the same household.
The health and education ministries will discuss reopening nurseries and kindergartens while other educational institutes will remain closed.
Ministers will convene again on Sunday to discuss the opening of commerce.