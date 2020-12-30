Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility for attacking the airport.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility for attacking the airport.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility for attacking the airport.