Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge

Iran's state TV, citing an unnamed official, announced on Tuesday that British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge.
The report did not elaborate beyond saying that Zaghari-Ratcliffe has appeared before a branch of the country's Revolutionary Court in Tehran, where she was first sentenced in 2017. It said she appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran. She was accused of plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.