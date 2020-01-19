Lebanon security forces fire water cannons at stone-throwing protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons at stone-throwing protesters on Sunday in the second night of violence in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst unrest since demonstrations against the ruling elite began in October.
Sunday's confrontation escalated near parliament a day after more than 370 people were wounded in the biggest casualty toll since the protests began.
Lebanese politicians have failed to agree on a new government or economic rescue plan since Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister in October, prompted by the protests which have been fuelled by outrage at rampant state corruption and bad governance.
As the country sinks deeper into economic crisis, anger has boiled over at rulers who have dominated since the 1975-1990 civil war.
