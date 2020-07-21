West Bank terror cell uncovered - officials say

The Shin Bet Security Agency and the IDF have uncovered a terrorist cell operating under the guise of a humanitarian aid agency working in the Palestinian Authority, officials said Tuesday.

Exposing the cell prevented terror attacks planned in the West Bank.

A resident of the Jenin area was arrested and told his investigators of plans to kidnap an Israeli soldier and negotiate the release of Palestinian prisoners and other attacks.

His interrogation revealed Iran and the Lebanese based Hezbollah terror group were funding the cell and were intending to provide its members' weapons training in Lebanon.

In total, nine people have been detained by security services.