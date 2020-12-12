Israelis maintain anti-Netanyahu protests in wintry weather

A few thousand Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that he resign in the face of corruption charges and the pandemic.

Some 2,000 people demonstrated outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem. The size of the crowds has shrunk in recent weeks with the arrival of wintry weather.

