U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States on Monday designated the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) group as a terrorist organization, in what the State Department called the first such move against a white supremacist group.
"These designations are unprecedented," Nathan Sales, Coordinator for U.S. Counter-Terrorism, said in a statement.
"RIM is still very much in the business of providing training to like-minded Neo-Nazis and white supremacists across Europe. We know that they have recruited individuals from other countries in Europe and continue to do so," he said in a teleconference with reporters.