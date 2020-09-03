Coronavirus czar warns of general lockdown during holidays

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said during a press conference on Thursday, that general lockdown during the holidays is a very real possibility, due to the rise in coronavirus infections throughout the country.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said during a press conference on Thursday, that general lockdown during the holidays is a very real possibility, due to the rise in coronavirus infections throughout the country.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said during a press conference on Thursday, that general lockdown during the holidays is a very real possibility, due to the rise in coronavirus infections throughout the country.