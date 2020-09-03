Coronavirus czar warns of general lockdown during holidays

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said during a press conference on Thursday, that general lockdown during the holidays is a very real possibility, due to the rise in coronavirus infections throughout the country.
"We are entering a very difficult moment in the struggle against the coronavirus. We have more difficult decisions ahead of us," said Gamzu. "We have to do everything to keep the possibility (of general closure) away from us, it has a lot of implications on our society and the economy."