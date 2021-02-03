Israel nears 2 million fully vaccinated, Health Minister says

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that after 100,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday, 1,855,000 Israelis have already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

