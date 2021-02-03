Israel nears 2 million fully vaccinated, Health Minister says

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday that after 100,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday, 1,855,000 Israelis have already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Edelstein who will argue in Wednesday's cabinet meeting that the lockdown imposed in early January should remain in effect until Sunday, says the weekend will add 200,000 thousand people that will be immune to the virus.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has refused to vote for an extension of the lockdown beyond Friday morning.