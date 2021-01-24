Thousands take to streets protesting Brazil's Bolsonaro

Thousands of Brazilians took the streets for a second day on Sunday to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under fire for his government's response to rampant cases of COVID-19, which has claimed more than 216,000 lives in the country.
Horn-honking cars paraded through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and a dozen or more other cities as other protesters marched on foot, some calling, "Get out Bolsonaro!"
Bolsonaro -- who is midway through his four-year term -- has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks both for the crisis in Manaus and for delays in launching Brazil's immunization campaign against COVID-19. The president has long resisted lockdown measures against the new coronavirus, arguing economic damage would be worse than the disease.