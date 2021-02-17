Over half of population over 30 receive at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that over 50% of Israelis ages 30 and up have already received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine after 160,000 shots were administered on Tuesday.
Since the vaccination drive began last December, over four million people received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2.7 million were given two doses.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said in a post on his Twitter feed that Israelis are keen to receive the jabs in contrast to the fake news being spread claiming otherwise.