Israel's leaders slam Hezbollah for border fire exchange, threaten repercussions

Israel's leaders on Wednesday slammed Hezbollah following a fire exchange between militants and IDF soldiers along the border with Lebanon on Tuesday night and threatened that such actions will have repercussions for the Iran-backed group.
"Israel takes very seriously the fire exchange between our forces and Hezbollah," said Prime Minister Netanyahu. "We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens and will react in strength against any threat. I suggest Hezbollah does not test Israel's capabilities. Hezbollah is again endangering the state of Lebanon with its attacks."
"We will not let [Hassan] Nasrallah hurt our soldiers or country," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "We will react forcefully to any incident along our borders."