Elkin on virus enforcement: No difference between a Tish and a rally

Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin said Sunday police enforcement of demonstrations should be as strict as enforcement of religious gatherings.

"Enforcement should be egalitarian," he told Ynet. "Public gatherings are forbidden for any purpose. There is no difference between a Tish and a demonstration," he said.

