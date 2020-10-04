Elkin on virus enforcement: No difference between a Tish and a rally

Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin said Sunday police enforcement of demonstrations should be as strict as enforcement of religious gatherings.
"Enforcement should be egalitarian," he told Ynet. "Public gatherings are forbidden for any purpose. There is no difference between a Tish and a demonstration," he said.
"I expect the Israeli police to fully enforce this on all public sectors. The government determines the normative system and the role of the police is to enforce the law everywhere. It is true of demonstrations and it is true of illegal gatherings in the ultra-Orthodox sector," he said.