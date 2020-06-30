United States not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say

The United States is not on a "safe list" of destinations for non-essential travel due to be unveiled by European Union governments later on Tuesday, three diplomats said.
The 27-member bloc is expected to give outline approval to leisure or business travel from Wednesday to 14 countries beyond its borders when they vote on the list by midday Brussels time (1000 GMT), the diplomats said.
The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay, they said.