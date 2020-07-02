Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale.

