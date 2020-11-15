Jerusalem court holds hearing on Netanyahu's corruption cases

The third hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was held in Jerusalem District Court on Sunday.

Both sides briefed the court on developments in investigation materials and have set dates for future discussions.

Archive: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem District Court with his lawyers in May 2020 ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

A hearing on the preliminary arguments is scheduled for December 6 and the evidentiary phase is scheduled to begin in January 2021, but in light of Prime Minister Netanyahu's request to amend the indictment against him, his defense attorneys may seek to postpone further proceedings.

Defendants were exempt from appearing at the hearing. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the hearing was screened for the media in a separate courtroom.

During the hearing, Netanyahu's attorney Boaz Ben Tzur tried to raise several issues, including a request to remove the confidentiality of the investigation materials, but judges kept interrupting any attempts to filibuster the hearing and tried to keep it focused and concise.

Netanyahu has been indicted earlier this year for allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases, also known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.

Netanyahu's attorneys Boaz Ben Zur and Jacques Chen ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Case 1000 alleges Netanyahu has received expensive gifts worth up to NIS 1 million from Israeli-American producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

Case 2000 concerns alleged discussions between Netanyahu and the publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth group Arnon Mozes over positive media coverage in return for Netanyahu weakening Yedioth 's main rival the Sheldon Adelson-owned Israel Hayom.

Case 4000 involves an alleged plan to ease regulations for telecommunications mogul Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage on the Walla! news website.

Last Thursday, Netanyahu's attorney demanded that the prosecution strike from the indictment any alleged transgressions involving the Netanyahu family or his wife Sara, and refer only to issues involving the prime minister himself.

The demand came after witnesses testified that the prime minister had no knowledge of the actions of his wife and son Yair in one of his cases, and had even objected to them upon learning about them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife Sara and eldest son Yair ( Photo: Reuters )

The premier's defense team argued in petitions regarding the indictments in Case 1000 and Case 4000 that the indictment includes evidence in clear contrast of the law and blamed "a flawed and tendentious investigative procedure and considerations that are in conflict with the principles of justice and legal fairness."

They also demanded that the prosecution detail the benefits the parties exchanged in Case 1000 and Case 4000.

"Only providing details in this regard will allow the prime minister to formulate relevant lines of defense and determine what evidence he will seek to present, and only then will a complete and clear picture be presented to the court," the request said.